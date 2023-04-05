Hogs fall to Oregon; one loss away from elimination

Arkansas loses its first regional game in three years, dropping the winner's bracket game to the Ducks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in three years the Arkansas softball team has lot a regional game, falling to Oregon 10-4 on Saturday afternoon.

The Razorbacks are now faced with winning three straight games if they want to advance out of the Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas will take on the winner of Notre Dame and Harvard on Saturday night. The winner of that game will have to beat Oregon twice on Sunday to advance.

Oregon would strike in the first off Chenice Delce but the Hogs would get it right back. Cylie Halvorson drove in Reagan Johnson with a sac fly and the Hogs and Ducks were tied at one after the first inning.

The Ducks would retake the lead in the top of the fourth off an RBI single by Hanna Delgado.

Rylin Hedgecock would lead off the bottom of the fourth and pop up the first pitch. The Oregon second baseman lost the ball in the sun and it fell for an error.

Halvorson would send the next pitch over the left field fence for a two run home run. The Hogs had their first lead, 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

Delce would exit in the top of the fifth with two runners in scoring position and one out. With the bases loaded the Ducks would retake the lead after a two RBI single. Delce's final line was 4.1, four earned runs.

Leading 5-3, Tehya Bird would finish off the inning with a grand slam off Hannah Camenzind. The Ducks had a commanding 10-3 lead after an eight run fifth inning.

Oregon would go to win the game and put Arkansas in position to have to win three straight games to advance out of the Fayetteville Regional.

