Hogs fill final roster spot with Chandler Lawson from Memphis

Lawson made 24 starts and averaged 19.5 minutes per game as a senior with the Tigers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, June 23, former Memphis forward Chandler Lawson announced he is joining the Arkansas basketball team for his final season of eligibility. Lawson will fill the final scholarship spot on the 2023-2024 roster.

Lawson played in all 35 games for Memphis last season, making 24 starts. He averaged 5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 56.7% from the field.

“This is my last year and I want to go out within a bang and I feel like this is the perfect school for me to have fun,” Lawson said of Arkansas.“I just want to have fun at the end of the year and plus it’s a winning program and I’m part of a winning culture and I’ll make sure I make an impact towards this progam."

Lawson also played at Oregon for two seasons after graduating from a Memphis high school as a four-star recruit.

He is the sixth transfer addition this offseason, joining Temple guard Khalif Battle, Louisville guard El Ellis, Cincinnati wing Jeremiah Davenport, Houston guard Tramon Mark and Washington guard Keyon Menifield.

