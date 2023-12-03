Hogs outslug UNLV in series opener

13 runs and 14 hits leads Arkansas past the Hustin' Rebels on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas offense used a big night to run past UNLV, 13-7 in the series opener. The Diamond Hogs scored 13 runs on 14 hits led by a four RBI night from Harold Coll.

The Razorbacks have now won nine straight and wrap up the quick two game series with UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

Dave Van Horn's crew trailed 1-0 and 4-1 before opening up the game late. Nine Hogs reached base, including Kendall Diggs who got on base in all five plate appearances.

In just his second start of the year Coll has four RBI's including a home run and a bases clearing double in the sixth.

Bentonville West graduate Dylan Carter earned the win after failing to allow a run in two and two thirds innings out of the bullpen.