Hogs run-rule Harvard to open Fayetteville Regional

Arkansas will face Oregon Saturday afternoon in the winner's bracket.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas softball team opened regional play in style, run ruling Harvard 11-0. The Razorbacks will now face Oregon on Saturday afternoon in the winner's bracket.

First pitch didn't happen until 9:42 p.m. after an afternoon ruined by mother nature.

The Razorback wasted no time providing a spark. The Hogs scored five runs in the first inning backed by a two run double by Kacie Hoffmann.

Hannah Gammill would increase the lead to six with a solo home run in the bottom of the third.

Lauren Camenzind would add an RBI single in the fifth. Raigan Kramer would finish the game with a grand slam to finish off the run-rule in five innings.

Lauren's twin sister Hannah Camenzind went the distance in the circle, keeping Chenice Delce rested for a matchup with the Ducks.

Arkansas and Oregon is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on ESPN plus.

