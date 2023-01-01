Hogs survive upset scare; improve to 11-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #21 Arkansas women held off Lamar's upset attempt Thursday night, to take down the Cardinals 63-50. The Hogs improve to a perfect 11-0, the program's best start to a season since 2013.
The Razorbacks are one of just 13 remaining undefeated division one teams.
The Hogs trailed by two points at halftime, but outscored Lamar 16-10 in the third to take the lead for good. The Cardinals scored just 17 second-half points.
Chrissy Carr had a game high 18 points, hitting four three pointers. Samara Spencer and Saylor Poffenbarger both had 17 points, while Poffenarger had a double-double with eleven boards.
The Razorbacks shot 31 free throws on the night, compared to just ten for Lamar. The Cardinals turned the ball over 19 times and shot just 33% from the field.
Arkansas is back at home Sunday at 3 p.m. to host Arkansas State.