Hogs survive upset scare; improve to 11-0

#21 Arkansas takes down Lamar behind a double-double from Saylor Poffenbarger.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #21 Arkansas women held off Lamar's upset attempt Thursday night, to take down the Cardinals 63-50. The Hogs improve to a perfect 11-0, the program's best start to a season since 2013.

The Razorbacks are one of just 13 remaining undefeated division one teams.

The Hogs trailed by two points at halftime, but outscored Lamar 16-10 in the third to take the lead for good. The Cardinals scored just 17 second-half points.

Chrissy Carr had a game high 18 points, hitting four three pointers. Samara Spencer and Saylor Poffenbarger both had 17 points, while Poffenarger had a double-double with eleven boards.

Back-to-back double-doubles 👀@saylorpoff has a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds



4Q, 00:46 | Arkansas 61, LU 50 pic.twitter.com/vgklcaAgGo — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) December 9, 2022

The Razorbacks shot 31 free throws on the night, compared to just ten for Lamar. The Cardinals turned the ball over 19 times and shot just 33% from the field.