x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorbacks

Hogs trounce Arkansas State in season opening win

Five different Razorbacks score in a 6-0 win over the Red Wolves.

More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas soccer team opened the 2023 season with a 6-0 win over Arkansas State. The Hogs saw five different players score on the night. 

Ainsley Erzen got the party started with a goal less than five minutes into the game. The Hogs would score three more times in the opening frame to take a 4-0 lead into halftime.

Bentonville West native Kate Carter made her collegiate debut late in the first half.

The Razorbacks would strike for two more in the second half, including a goal scored by goalie Sierra Cote-Yard, who scored on a penalty kick. 

Arkansas is back at home next Thursday to host Oregon at 6:30 p.m. 

4:01 - Ainsley Erzen

10:04 - own goal

39:02 - Bea Franklin

41:19 - Patricia Tsokos

53:15 - Sierra Cota-Yarde

67:10 - Kiley Dulaney

Before You Leave, Check This Out