Hollan joins Jaxon Wiggins as the two Razorback pitchers taken so far in the draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Hunter Hollan was the first Razorback taken on day two of the MLB Draft when the Cincinnati Reds selected him with the 74th overall pick.

The 74th pick comes with a slot value of $975,100, according to MLB Pipeline. Hollan joins Jaxon Wiggins as the two players from Arkansas taken so far in the draft.

In his lone season at Arkansas Hollan went 8-2 with ERA of 4.13 in 80.2 innings pitched over 17 appearances.