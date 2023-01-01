Jalen Catalon enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has entered the transfer portal. The reshirt junior has endured season-ending injuries the previous two seasons.
Catalon was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020, and a preseason All-America selection the past two years.
Catalon had reconstructive shoulder surgery after getting injured in the season opener against Cincinnati.
Catalon had 159 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his career with the Razorbacks.