John Daly II caddies for dad at British Open 'Celebration of Champions'

Razorback men's golfer teamed up with father John Daly at the British Open.

ST ANDREWS, UK — On Monday, John Daly competed in the Celebration of Champions at the British Open and had his son John Daly II as his caddy.

Daly helped lead Team Faldo to victory with his son and current Razorback men's golfer by his side.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.