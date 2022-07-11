x
University Of Arkansas

John Daly II caddies for dad at British Open 'Celebration of Champions'

Razorback men's golfer teamed up with father John Daly at the British Open.
Credit: PGA Tour

ST ANDREWS, UK — On Monday, John Daly competed in the Celebration of Champions at the British Open and had his son John Daly II as his caddy.

Daly helped lead Team Faldo to victory with his son and current Razorback men's golfer by his side. 

