Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week

Johnson helped the Arkansas softball team to a 4-1 record last week, compiling a .550 batting average with a team-high 11 hits and three stolen bases.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas softball outfielder Reagan Johnson earned SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson helped the No. 13 Razorbacks to a 4-1 week, pacing the Hogs with a .550 batting average with a team-high 11 hits and three stolen bases across five games.

Last week, Arkansas (35-13, 11-7 SEC) put away Texas A&M-Commerce 8-1 in a midweek battle before securing its 11th consecutive SEC road series victory against No. 24 Kentucky.

In the weekend doubleheader against Kentucky, Johnson finished 7-for-9 with two RBI and three runs scored.

The freshman picked up four multi-hit games last week, increasing her season total to 20. She also leads the SEC with 65 hits this season.

The Karnes City, Texas, native also flashed the leather defensively against the Lions and Wildcats, recording a 1.000 fielding percentage with seven putouts in centerfield.

Johnson robbed two home runs – one vs. Texas A&M-Commerce and the other in game two vs. Kentucky.