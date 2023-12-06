Jordan Walsh traded to Boston after getting picked in second round of NBA Draft

Walsh was one of four Razorbacks to play in all 36 games last season, logging a team-high 881 minutes.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh has a new home in the NBA.

But it didn't come without some drama.

The Sacramento Kings selected Walsh, 6-7, 205 pounds, in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft with the No.38 overall pick on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

It didn't take long for Walsh to change draft hats though, as the Kings traded the Desoto, Texas, native to the Boston Celtics.

Walsh was one of four Razorbacks to play in all 36 games last season, logging a team-high 881 minutes while averaging 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.

The 19-year-old was the talk of the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month, shining in front of scouts and front-office executives.

In two scrimmages at the draft combine in Chicago, Walsh posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, cementing himself as a late first or early second-round pick.