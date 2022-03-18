Late home run lifts Arkansas softball over Tennessee in SEC opener

Arkansas softball won its SEC opener in come from behind fashion Friday night in Knoxville.
Down 3-1 in the sixth inning, Kacie Hoffman launched a 3-run, opposite field home run to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game and powering Arkansas to the 4-3 victory.
Mary Haff tossed all seven innings in the circle for the Hogs, allowing three earned runs while tallying 11 strikeouts.
Arkansas actually trailed 3-0 after three innings.
Taylor Ellsworth changed that when she knocked through an RBI single in the fifth inning to get Arkansas on the board.
The following inning, Hoffman launched the go-ahead home run that would prove to be the difference in the game.