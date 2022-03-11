Mary Haff tosses first 7-inning perfect game in Razorback softball history

HARRISONBURG, Va. — History was made on Friday when Mary Haff threw the first seven-inning perfect game every by a Razorback in Arkansas' 6-0 win over Maryland.
No hits, no walks, no errors. That was what Haff and the Arkansas defense did, as Haff faced the minimum 21 batters, and struck out 14 of them.
She did all that on just 94 pitches, as Haff improved her record on the season to 6-2 with a 2.86 ERA.
The performance came in a doubleheader sweep for Arkansas, who preceded the win over the Terps with a 19-2 win over Lehigh in five innings.