x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
University Of Arkansas

Mary Haff tosses first 7-inning perfect game in Razorback softball history

Haff struck out 14 of 21 batters faced in the 6-0 win over Maryland.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

HARRISONBURG, Va. — History was made on Friday when Mary Haff threw the first seven-inning perfect game every by a Razorback in Arkansas' 6-0 win over Maryland.

No hits, no walks, no errors. That was what Haff and the Arkansas defense did, as Haff faced the minimum 21 batters, and struck out 14 of them. 

She did all that on just 94 pitches, as Haff improved her record on the season to 6-2 with a 2.86 ERA.

The performance came in a doubleheader sweep for Arkansas, who preceded the win over the Terps with a 19-2 win over Lehigh in five innings.

In Other News

Razorbacks react following huge win against No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats