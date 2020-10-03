Arkansas Sports Information

Mason Jones was voted SEC co-Player of the Year by the league’s media and selected first team All-SEC by the league’s media and coaches, it was announced today. Jones shared the media’s Player of the Year award with Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry. Jones and Perry were additionally the only unanimous selections to the AP All-SEC team.

This is the fourth time (third player) a Razorback has been named SEC Player of the Year, joining Bobby Portis (consensus in 2015) and Corliss Williamson (consensus 1994 and 1995).

This is the 10th time (eighth player) an Arkansas player has been consensus first team All-SEC. The others are Daniel Gafford (2019), Bobby Portis (2015), Ronnie Brewer (2006), Scotty Thurman (1994 & 1995), Corliss Williamson (1994 & 1995), Todd Day (1992) and Lee Mayberry (1992).

The following are highlights of Jones’ season:

√ 1 of 5 finalists for the Jerry West Award – given to the nation’s top shooting guard

√ Was SEC Player of the Week four times, tying a league record (1 of 3 and first since 2009)

√ SEC Scoring Leader – 22.0; 8th in the NCAA and looking to be the 1st Razorback to lead the SEC at season’s end

√ Leads the NCAA in both free throws made (223) and attempted (271)

√ Scored at least 30 points nine times – most by an SEC player over the last 20 years; 4th most in the NCAA this season

√ SEC Scoring Leader (SEC Games) - 23.6 ppg; Arkansas season record for SEC games

√ Set Arkansas record for Points Scored (SEC Season) - 424

√ Set Arkansas record for FT made in a season - 223

^ 7th on SEC single season list and most since 1980 (233 by Jon Stroud - Ole Miss)

√ Set Arkansas record for FT made (SEC Season) - 146

√ The only player in the SEC to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals

√ The only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 24 in scoring (1st), rebounding (21st), assists (10th) and steals (7th)

√ Was 1 of 2 players in the SEC to lead his team in scoring and rebounding

√ 1 of 3 players in the SEC over the last 30 years to have multiple 40-point games in a season

SEC MEDIA ALL-SEC SELECTIONS

AP FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 165, So., Meridianville, Alabama

u-Mason Jones, Arkansas, 6-5, 200, Jr., DeSoto, Texas

u-Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 6-10, 250, So., Thomasville, Georgia

Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, 247, Jr., Jamaica

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, 6-3, 188, So., Harve de Grace, Maryland

AP SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Samir Doughty, Auburn, 6-4, 195, Sr., Philadelphia

Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 6-5, 225, Fr., Atlanta

Keyontae Johnson, Florida, 6-5, 231, So., Norfolk, Virginia

Skylar Mays, LSU, 6-4, 205, Sr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Breein Tyree, Mississippi, 6-2, 195, Sr., Somerset, New Jersey

AP SEC INDIVDIUAL HONORS

Coach of the year — Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

Player of the year — Mason Jones, Arkansas, and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year — Anthony Edwards, Georgia

u-indicates unanimous selection

SEC COACHES ALL-SEC SELECTIONS

Coaches First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Coaches Second Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

Coaches All-Freshman Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Coaches All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

SEC Coaches Induvial Honors

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee