McEntire Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

McEntire threw a nine-inning complete game with six strikeouts in a win over Louisiana Tech.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas right-hander Will McEntire has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

McEntire threw a nine-inning complete game with six strikeouts against Louisiana Tech to help the Razorbacks clinch their 26th consecutive non-conference home weekend series win. The right-hander needed only 97 pitches to go the distance on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on just three hits. He did not issue a free pass until the ninth inning.

The Bryant, Ark., native became the first Razorback pitcher since Dominic Taccolini in 2016 to twirl a nine-inning complete game as well as the first Arkansas pitcher since Ryne Stanek in 2013 to toss a complete game three-hitter.

McEntire, who shared this week’s pitching honor with LSU’s Thatcher Hurd, is the second Razorback to earn praise from the SEC this season. Outfielder Jared Wegner was named the conference’s player of the week following his performance during the Hogs’ season-opening weekend in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.