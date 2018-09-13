Whether it's sports fandom or school spirit, Mississippi State University is getting a taste of 'Woo Pig.' Unfortunately, it's not in a good way.

The university's Bully statue was spray painted red with the words "Woo Pig" written on the side of the mantle.

According to the Mississippi State Police Department, the vandalism happened sometime between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The university's police chief, Vance Rice, said they currently have no leads and that the case is ongoing.

© 2018 KTHV