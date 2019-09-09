FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris, Nick Starkel is officially listed as the Arkansas starter at quarterback for the Colorado State game.

This announcement comes after Nick Starkel took over for Ben Hicks at halftime of the Razorbacks’ 31-17 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.

Prior to his move to the University of Arkansas, Starkel appeared in four games with Texas A&M during his sophomore season, completing 15-of-22 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

In his freshman year, Starkel made seven appearances and started in five games after suffering an injury in the third quarter of the season opener at UCLA. He was redshirted in the 2016 season.

The Razorbacks will take on Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. in Fayetteville, Ark.