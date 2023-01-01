No. 10 Arkansas routs UNC Asheville 85-51

Razorbacks win final game before start of SEC play.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback men's basketball will be going into SEC play on a high note.

No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) cruised by UNC Asheville 85-51 Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena. It was the Hogs' final non-conference game before their first SEC game against LSU on December 28 in Baton Rouge.

Jalen Graham led all Razorbacks in scoring by providing 16 points off the bench, 10 of those coming in the first half.

Ricky Council IV also had 10 first half points and finished with 12 points for the game. Anthony Black and Joseph Pinion also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points each.

The Razorbacks were in control from the opening tip-off, building a 44-24 lead they took into halftime.

Arkansas shot 53% for the game and did well sharing the basketball, totalling 20 assists.

The Hogs feasted off Bulldogs' turnovers, scoring 32 points off 20 UNCA turnovers.