FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dave Van Horn announced on Wednesday that Arkansas second baseman Peyton Stovall will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum.

Stovall had missed the previous two weeks but the severity of his injury was unclear.

In 38 games this season the Razorbacks sophomore hit .253 with five home runs and 31 RBI. Stovall will have surgery on the injury with the hope that he will be able to return in the fall.