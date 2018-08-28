FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - More than 38,000 people were in the stands Saturday, Aug. 25, when a fight led to reports of gunfire inside War Memorial Stadium, causing a panic that resulted in a mass evacuation and the cancellation of the Salt Bowl. A crowd that is twice as big will watch the start of the Chad Morris era in Fayetteville, and the security team in charge of protecting Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium wants to reassure fans that they will be safe calling the hogs this weekend.

Gary Crain said he watched reports in the news about the pandemonium in Little Rock.

“That’s a hazardous situation,” Crain said Monday. “We don’t ever want to see that. But, sometimes, in different places across the country, these type of things happen these days.”

Crain is a captain with the University of Arkansas Police Department, which oversees the security plan for all Razorbacks sporting events. He said the procedures that keep fans safe every week were implemented a long time ago by the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference.

“We’ve done this for many years,” he said. “We have plans in place that have been reviewed and are reviewed on an annual basis.”

That plan includes 200 officers from agencies around northwest Arkansas manning every intersection, crosswalk, and gate, and every tunnel inside the concourse, beginning at least four hours before kickoff and ending after traffic has cleared out at the end of the night. It is a presence that many fans have claimed did not exist at the Salt Bowl.

“We’ll have people nearby and in eyesight of each other,” Crain said. “That should bring some comfort to citizens that are there. They’re not isolated or alone. They’ll see authorities present, and perhaps that will make it a lot better for everybody.”

A stun gun should never have gotten into War Memorial Stadium last weekend. Crain claimed there usually are not many problems with people trying to bring prohibited items into Razorback Stadium.

“We don’t really encounter that,” he said. “Most people are very much aware of the rules and don’t try to get around it.”

Crain said planning for the following year begins at the conclusion of the season. But, between football, basketball and baseball, he mentioned that stadium security is a year-round topic of study for UAPD. He said the goal of all the law enforcement officers who patriate in game-day security is to make sure fans think about the fight song than chaos caused by a fight.

“We want to make sure that everyone who comes here is comfortable,” Crain said, “and if they have any concerns, they should just contact the nearest police officer, and we’ll do what we can to help them.”

Crain said that, when the investigation of the Salt Bowl scare wraps up, UAPD leaders would examine the report to see if any information can be learned that would improve the security of Razorback Stadium.

© 2018 KTHV