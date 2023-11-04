Central Arkansas Christian QB Wilson commits to Arkansas

Grayson Wilson is the first recruit from the 2025 Class to commit to the Hogs.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson announced his commitment to the University of Arkansas following Saturday's spring game.

Wilson, 6-3, 185 pounds, of Maumelle, is the first recruit from the 2025 Class to commit to the Hogs verbally. He currently has no rating from any primary recruiting service.

According to 247Sports, Wilson received his offer from head coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos during an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on March 4. The quarterback also had offers from Central Arkansas, Illinois and Pittsburgh.

In his sophomore season, Wilson completed 58% of his passes for 1,778 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 530 yards and seven touchdowns on 84 carries.

Central Arkansas Christian finished 2-8 overall, 2-6 in 4A-4 last season.