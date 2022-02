True freshman Hagen Smith shines as Arkansas evens series with Red Birds.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, #2 Arkansas knocked off Illinois State, 5-1 for its first win of 2022. Robert Moore led the way with two RBI's.

True freshman Hagen Smith shined in his collegiate debut. The Texas native threw six scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Moore opened the scoring in the second with his first home run of the season.