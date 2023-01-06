Arkansas baseball season ends in Regional final

The Diamond Hogs fall to TCU, 12-4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was always going to be an uphill battle.

Arkansas needed to win two games on Monday to advance to a Super Regional, while TCU needed just one victory to advance— but the Hogs would not make it to game two.

Cody Adcock got the start for the Razorbacks, and the offense spotted him a 1-0 lead, loading the bases with nobody out in the first inning but only managing to score one. Adcock couldn't make it out of the second, which left runners on second and third for Hagen Smith.

Smith promptly gave up a two-run single, and the Hogs trailed 2-1.

From there, he bore down, giving up just one more run and making it through the 5th inning.

The Hogs found their bats momentarily, which launched back-to-back homers to take a 4-2 lead in the 5th.

TCU took the lead back in the 6th, with a two-run bomb off Zack Morris. From there, the Horned Frogs had all the answers.