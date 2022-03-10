Arkansas rallies to sweep doubleheader against UIC

Diamond Hogs take two from the Flames to move to 9-3 on the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, Arkansas swept its doubleheader with UIC, moving the team to 9-3. The Hogs and Flames will continue their four game series on Friday.

Connor Noland opened the afternoon with an eleven strikeout performance in six plus innings. Noland earned his second win of the season.

With Arkansas leading 1-0 in the sixth, the offense would plate six runs to break the game open. Jalen Battles hit his second home run of the season in the win.

The second game saw freshman Austin Ledbetter make his first career start. The Hogs walked eight times and left eight runners on base, trailing 2-0 in the sixth.

Trailing 4-1, the Hogs would rally for four runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game. Peyton Stovall tied things up with an RBI single. Michael Turner gave Arkansas its first lead of the day with an RBI knock of his own.

Arkansas would finish things off in the 9th for a 5-4 victory.