Battles big day leads Hogs to series victory

Hogs take Mother's Day rubber match against Georgia

On Sunday, #1 Arkansas knocked Georgia, 5-3 in the series finale. The Razorbacks remain the only team in the SEC to not lose a conference series,

The Bulldogs would strike for three runs in the third off Caleb Bolden and Caden Monke to get out in front.

In the bottom of the fifth Jalen Battles delivered a two RBI single to get the Diamond Hogs within one.

Matt Goodheart would tie the game in the next inning with a two out solo home run to make it 3-3. In the next inning Battles would hit his first SEC home run to give Arkansas the lead. The Razorbacks shortstop had three RBIs on the afternoon.

Jalen Battles would add an insurance RBI single in the eighth. Kevin Kopps slammed the door with four plus scoreless innings as Arkansas won, 5-3.