Baseball coach Dave Van Horn nabs win No. 800 with Arkansas

The two-time SEC Coach of the Year is in his 21st season with the Razorbacks and is the second-winningest coach in school history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn further cemented his legacy with the Razorbacks, securing his 800th victory with a 13-2 run-rule win over Eastern Illinois on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Van Horn, who is in his 21st season at Arkansas, is the second-winningest coach in school history, behind only former head coach Norm DeBriyn (1,161 career wins).

Machine of Consistency



Congrats on your 800th career win at Arkansas, @VanHornHogs! pic.twitter.com/uAXV9TBy3q — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 24, 2023

While with Arkansas, Van Horn has elevated the program to seven College World Series appearances, 18 NCAA Tournament berths, two SEC overall titles, six SEC Western Division championships and one SEC Tournament title.

The Razorbacks (4-1) return to action on Saturday for the second game of a three-game set against Eastern Illinois. Coverage from Baum-Walker Stadium begins at noon Central on SEC Network+.