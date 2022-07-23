Connor Noland officially signs with Chicago Cubs

The Cubs announced the signing of eight draft picks, including Noland, on Saturday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Connor Noland is officially headed to play pro baseball.

The Chicago Cubs announced the signing of Noland and seven other draft picks on Saturday. The Cubs selected Noland in the ninth round of the recent MLB Draft.

The #Cubs today announced they have signed eight of their first 10 selections in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, including RHP Cade Horton, the team’s first-round selection (7th overall). pic.twitter.com/fe0bvVZl2c — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022

Arkansas, I can’t begin to thank you enough for the last four years. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, fans and my family for your unwavering support! Arkansas will always be home for me. Finally, thank you @Cubs for the opportunity to start this exciting new journey! pic.twitter.com/9FEJ7XwdJk — Connor Noland (@cnoland_13) July 23, 2022

No contract figures have been released for Noland's deal. The slot value for where Noland was drafted (263rd overall) is $164,500. Fellow Razorback pitcher Evan Taylor was also drafted in the ninth round by the Marlins. He signed for $140,000.

By signing the deal with the Cubs, it means that Noland's time at Arkansas is over.

The Greenwood native had kept the door open before the draft for a possible return to Fayetteville, but it is very rare for a player drafted in the first ten rounds to return to school.

The right-hander was a star in his final season at Arkansas in which he served as the Razorbacks' Friday night ace, helping lead Arkansas to a deep run in Omaha.

Noland compiled an 8-6 record with a 3.65 ERA in 116 innings and tallied more strikeouts (113) than hits allowed (109).

He was especially clutch for Arkansas in the postseason, winning three of his four starts, and lasting at least 6.2 innings in each of his four starts in the NCAA Tournament.

Over his four year career at Arkansas, Noland went 14-11 with a 3.85 ERA, and tallied 202 strikeouts in 226.2 innings.