Connor Noland selected by Chicago Cubs in 9th round of MLB Draft

Chicago drafted the Greenwood native with the 263rd overall pick.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Greenwood native Connor Noland is an MLB draft pick.

The Chicago Cubs selected Noland on Monday with the 263rd overall pick in the ninth round of the draft.

That pick comes with an assigned slot value of $164,500.

Connor is a Cub! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/4jcecywKxz — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) July 18, 2022

Noland has not yet confirmed whether he will sign with Chicago or return for one last season at Arkansas.

The right-hander is coming off a senior season which he served as the Razorbacks Friday night ace, helping lead Arkansas to a deep run in Omaha.

Noland compiled an 8-6 record with a 3.65 ERA in 116 innings and tallied more strikeouts (113) than hits allowed (109).

He was especially clutch for Arkansas in the postseason, winning three of his four starts, and lasting at least 6.2 innings in each of his four starts in the NCAA Tournament.

Over his four year career at Arkansas, Noland went 14-11 with a 3.85 ERA, and tallied 202 strikeouts in 226.2 innings.

Prior to Arkansas, Noland was a two sport standout at Greenwood High School in baseball and football. If Noland makes it to the majors, he'd become only the second Greenwood native to play in MLB, along with George Bradley who did so in 1946.

Noland is one of eight Razorbacks selected so far in the MLB Draft.

He joins Cayden Wallace (Royals), Peyton Pallette (White Sox) and Robert Moore (Brewers) who were selected on day one of the draft.