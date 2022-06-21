Razorback fans shatter Jell-O shot challenge during College World Series

The College World Series is in full swing and Diamond Hog fans are making their presence known, breaking Omaha's Jell-O Shot Challenge by nearly 4,000 and counting.

OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 Men's College World Series is in full swing in Omaha, Nebraska and it's bringing a lot of customers to a local business as well.

The surge in business is all part of Rocco's 2022 Jell-O Shot Challenge, with Diamond Hog fans bringing in the most money for the business.

The Jell-O shots are each priced at $4.50, and when you bring in 6526 Hog fans.. well that results in a lot of money -- $29,367 to be exact.

Here's a look at how much each school made for Rocco's.

Arkansas : 6526 shots for $29,367 .

: shots for . Ole Miss : 5428 shots for $24,426 .

: shots for . Texas A&M : 611 shots for $2,749.50 .

: shots for . Notre Dame : 399 shots for $1,795.50 .

: shots for . Oklahoma : 356 shots for $1,602 .

: shots for . Auburn : 355 shots for $1,597.50 .

: shots for . Texas : 224 shots for $1,008 .

: shots for . Stanford: 160 shots for $720.

The grand total when you factor in all of these fans? Well, these schools have brought in $63,265.50 so far for Rocco's.