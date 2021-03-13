Diamond Hogs cruise to 8-1 victory

Arkansas moves to 12-0 with win at LA Tech

RUSTON, La. — Friday night took some late inning comeback magic, but Arkansas would need none of that on Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 8-1 victory over Louisiana Tech.

Zebulon Vermillion was given another shot at the weekend rotation and made the most of it. The big righty tossed 8 innings of one-run ball, giving up just three hits and striking out two.

The Hogs jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the first, thanks to a two-RBI double from Brady Slavens. Cayden Wallace continued his hot streak with a solo-bomb in the fourth, then Slavens added another RBI double in the fifth.

Feel Like Vermillion Bucks pic.twitter.com/YA8ojgVsac — Razorback Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 13, 2021