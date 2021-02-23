Diamond Hogs finish off Lone Star State sweep

Arkansas knocks off TCU for 3-0 start to season

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Monday the #10 Arkansas baseball team finished off the opening series in Texas with a 4-1 win over #8 TCU. The Diamond Hogs went a perfect 3-0 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

Lael Lockheart Jr. made his Arkansas debut on the mound. The Horned Frogs would push across the games first run in the second inning off a Luke Boyers RBI single.

Arkansas was only able to push one hit through the first five innings. Lockheart's night would end with just one earned run over four plus innings of work.

The Hogs would get a runner to third in the 7th inning, but Zach Gregory would leave him there. The offense left five runners on base through the 7th inning stretch.

The offense would finally come alive in the 8th inning. After a Jalen Battles single, Christian Franklin would tie the game with an RBI triple.

The next batter was Cullen Smith who gave the Hogs their first lead of the night with an RBI single.

The Hogs would add on two more insurance runs in the 9th, thanks to a Casey Optiz RBI double and a wild pitch.

The Arkansas pitchers held TCU to just two hits on the night. The Hogs would hold on to a 4-1 win.

Ryan Costeiu got his first win of the season, and Kevin Kopps earned the save.