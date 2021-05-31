FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday morning the Diamond Hogs were named the number one overall seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas will host NJIT, Northeastern and Nebraska in the Fayetteville Regional.
On Sunday the Razorbacks won their first SEC Tournament in program history. The #1 Hogs also claimed the outright regular season conference title.
Arkansas has hosted regionals in each of the past three postseasons and eight times overall. If the Razorbacks claim a regional championship, NCAA Super Regionals will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium for the fifth time in its history.