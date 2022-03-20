Diamond Hogs secure sweep over Kentucky with 3-1 victory.

Arkansas outscores Kentucky 18-6 across the three wins over the weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's an ideal start to conference play for Razorback baseball.

No. 3 Arkansas secured the sweep over Kentucky with a 3-1 win Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium, winning all three games of its first SEC series of the season.

Roland-native Jaxon Wiggins picked up the win after allowing only four hits and striking out eight batters in 6.0 scoreless innings of work.

Braydon Webb opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run home run blast to left center field, and Jalen Battles drove in the third Arkansas run on a bunt in the fourth inning.