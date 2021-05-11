Diamond Hogs win first ever game with Arkansas State

Razorbacks ride five run fifth to victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday night the #1 Diamond Hogs beat Arkansas State, 8-4 in the first ever meeting between the two programs.

The Razorbacks finish the season undefeated in games against in-state rivals.

Jaxon Wiggins threw two scoreless innings in his first career start. Lyle Lockheart Jr. would also add no scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

Cayden Wallace broke the ice with a grand slam in the fifth inning. Christian Franklin would add an RBI double to make it 5-0 Hogs.

Arkansas would add three insurance runs in later innings to push the game out of reach.