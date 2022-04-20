DVH earns 1100th career win as Hogs sweep Arkansas State

Arkansas wins 13th straight game over an in-state opponent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, #4 Arkansas knocked off Arkansas State, 10-3 to complete the two game sweep. The win was the 1100th of Dave Van Horn's coaching career.

Dylan Leach opened the scoring with a two run homer in the second. Leach has hit three home runs this season in mid-week games.

Jace Bohrofen added a pair of RBI's with a third inning single to extend the Hogs lead to five. The offense once again jumped all over Red Wolves pitching.

Six different Razorbacks had an RBI in the win. Will McEntire got the start and allowed one earned run in four and two thirds.