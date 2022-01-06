Former Razorback, Evan Lee makes MLB debut with Washington Nationals

Evan Lee, the Bryant native and former Hog, threw 3.2 innings in his debut against the Mets.

QUEENS, N.Y. — On Wednesday, former Razorback Evan Lee allowed two earned runs in three and two thirds in his MLB debut. Lee hadn't pitched above double-A before the start.

The former Hog threw three scoreless innings before allowing a pair of runs before being pulled in the fourth.

Lee went up against the Mets, who had scored 43 runs in their previous five games. The Bryant native shut them down for the first three innings, striking out two.

Lee played for Arkansas from 2017-2018 where he both pitched and played the field. The lefty had a 4.30 in his two seasons in Fayetteville.