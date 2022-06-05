Kendall Diggs 7th inning blast leads Arkansas over the Tigers

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUBURN, Ala. — On Friday, #4 Arkansas rallied from five runs down to knock off #19 Auburn, 11-8. Kendall Diggs hit a game winning three run home run in the seventh inning.

The Auburn bats started the game hot, plus the Hogs committed a series of errors, and the Tigers found themselves up 5-0 early.

The Hogs would score eight runs between fifth and seventh innings to take the lead. Trailing 6-5, Diggs hit a three run homer to put the Razorbacks on top.

Robert Moore hit a three runner home run of his own in the eighth inning, which would eventually be the game winner. The bullpen would get the final nine outs to seal the victory.

Jace Bohrofen also had a home run on the night, while Michael Turner had three hits.

Arkansas and Auburn are back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.