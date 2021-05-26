Hogs outclass Georgia in SEC Tournament opener

Hogs offense plates 11 in route of Bulldogs.

HOOVER, Ala. — On Wednesday afternoon #1 Arkansas knocked off Georgia, 11-2 in the team's first game of the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks advance to the winner's bracket of the second round.

Before the game Arkansas was presented with the regular season SEC Champions trophy.

Lael Lockheart Jr. got the nod and looked sharp early. Lockheart struck out four of the first six batters he faced.

In the second Cullen Smith would bring home the game's first run with an RBI double into the right field gap. The Hogs would strike for five more in the frame thanks to bases loaded walks and errors from the Bulldogs. Arkansas had a commanding 6-0 lead.

The fifth run of the inning came on a Brady Slavens infield single. On the play Slavens would fall to ground after twisting his ankle and was forced to leave the game.

Smith would add a home run to his big day in the bottom of the fifth. Georgia surrendered four bases loaded walks on the afternoon. Arkansas had blown it open and had a 10-0 lead.

Lockheart would take a no hitter into the seventh inning looking to finish off the mercy rule win. Georgia would get their first hit of the day with two ous and then add two runs to make sure the game went full length.

The graduate senior had a final line of 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 K.