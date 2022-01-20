Peyton Pallette to miss 2022 season with UCL injury

The Diamond Hogs projected Friday night starter to undergo Tommy John Surgery.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — D1 baseball reporter Kendall Rogers has reported that Peyton Pallette will undergo Tommy John Surgery and miss the entire 2022 baseball season.

Pallette was projected to be the Diamond Hogs Friday night starter. The Arkansas junior was shut down with a UCL injury in May but was able to avoid surgery the first time around.

In eleven starts, Pallette logged a 1-2 record with a 4.02 ERA in 56.0 innings of work.

BREAKING: Crushing news out of Fayetteville as @RazorbackBSB projected Friday night starter and RHP Peyton Pallette will miss the 2022 season with a UCL injury that will require Tommy John surgery. The #Hogs were No. 2 in our preseason rankings on Monday. #WPS #Hogs — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 20, 2022

