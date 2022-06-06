Razorback baseball advances to Super Regionals with 7-3 win over Oklahoma State

Arkansas moves onto it's fourth straight Super Regional

The Diamond Hogs are headed somewhere they are very familiar with: super regionals.

Arkansas punched its ticket by winning the Stillwater Regional, taking down Oklahoma State 7-3 in Monday's regional title game.

The win sends Arkansas to Chapel Hill for super regionals, and moves the Diamond Hogs within two wins of a trip to the College World Series. Dave Van Horn's squad is into super regionals for the fourth consecutive time.

ENJOY THE DUST, STILLWATER pic.twitter.com/W92m4sIVTq — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 7, 2022

Arkansas advances from a hectic Stillwater Regional, which broke the NCAA Baseball record for the highest scoring regional in history (148).

In a change from the first two games between the Hogs and Cowboys, there was no scoring through the first three innings.

That was thanks in large part to a trio of excellent defensive plays by Zack Gregory, Cayden Wallace and Robert Moore to keep OSU off the board early.

This defense is unreal pic.twitter.com/2A5bgimiOc — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 7, 2022

Moore's play to end the third inning gave the offense a jolt to start the fourth.

Brady Slavens got the scoring started by launching solo shot to left center to put Arkansas up 1-0.

Arkansas wouldn't let that be the only scoring in the inning though.

After Chris Lanzilli and Michael Turner got on base, Jalen Battles drove them home with a two-RBI single to extend the Hogs lead.

Peyton Stovall made it a four-spot in the inning with an RBI single to score Battles, making it a four-run Hogs' lead.

Oklahoma State started to come back in the sixth inning with a solo home run by Chris Mendham to get OSU on the board.

The Cowboys added to more RBI hits in the 7th to pull within 5-3.

The biggest moment came in the bottom of the eighth though.

With one runner on and no outs, Dave Van Horn called on Hagen Smith out of the bullpen.

OSU managed to load the bases with one out, but Smith struck out Chase Adkison to get two outs.

That set up a showdown with OSU's hottest hitter, Roc Riggio, with the bases loaded and two outs in the most tense moment of the game.

Arkansas' freshman lefty won the clutch battle.

Then in the top of the ninth, the guy who delivered all weekend came through one more time for the Hogs.

With runners on first and second, Michael Turner laced a clutch two-out, two-run double to right field. That gave the Hogs two key insurance runs, and pushed their lead to 7-3 going into the bottom of the ninth.