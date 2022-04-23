Razorback baseball bounces back with 3-1 win over Texas A&M

Two home runs from Brady Slavens powered #4 Arkansas to even the series against the Aggies.

The Razorback baseball team is back in the win column.

After dropping its first series opener of SEC play, #4 Arkansas (30-8, 12-5 SEC) bounced back to defeat Texas A&M 3-1 Saturday in College Station.

The rubber match of the series is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m.

Brady Slavens powered the Hogs to victory offensively, his solo home runs in the first and third innings proving to be enough production at the plate for Arkansas.

That's because the Razorbacks received an excellent pitching performance from its bullpen.

Hagen Smith got the start, but was pulled after 3.0 innings in which he walked five batters and allowed an earned run.

But Zack Morris, Evan Taylor and Zebulon Vermillion were excellent in bridging the game from the fourth to the ninth inning and keeping the Aggies off the board.