No. 4 Arkansas wins their first SEC road series since late March.

No. 4-ranked Arkansas baseball came away with a critical series win on Sunday, winning its rubber match with No. 19 Auburn 7-4 on The Plains.

The Diamond Hogs (36-12, 16-8) bounced back from a series opening loss to claim their first road SEC series in three tries, and their first since late March against Missouri.

Jaxon Wiggins improved to 6-1 on the season after allowing three runs, only one of them earned, and striking out six batters in five innings.

Will McEntire provided an excellent stint out of the bullpen, going 3.1 innings in which he struck out four and gave up only one run. Evan Taylor picked up the save, his second of the season, after earning the final two outs of the game.

Cayden Wallace, Braydon Webb and Jalen Battles each had multi-RBI games.

Webb led the way with 3 RBI, all of them coming on a third inning home run that put Arkansas ahead for good.

Auburn threatened in the ninth inning, scoring to pull within three and brought the tying run to the plate, but the Hogs turned a 6-4-3 double play to close the door on the Tigers' comeback bid.

The Razorbacks came into the weekend just one game up ahead of the Tigers in the SEC West standings.

With the series win in hand, the Hogs now have a three game lead over Auburn with only six SEC games left, and a two game lead over LSU and Texas A&M who are tied for second in the division.

Arkansas and Tennessee (20-4) are the only two teams at this point in SEC play who have won at least two-thirds of their conference games.