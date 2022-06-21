Razorbacks cruise past Auburn to keep College World Series run alive

The Razorbacks bounced back in a big way to keep their College World Series run going, beating Auburn 11-1. Next up, the Hogs have a rematch against Ole Miss.

OMAHA, Neb. — After falling to the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday, Arkansas had to fight to keep their season alive and they did just that.

The Razorbacks started off hot in this one. As the away team, they got on the board first thanks to an RBI single by Braydon Webb, which brought in Peyton Stovall to score and bring the Hogs up 1-0.

Bryant alum Will McEntire started on the mound for Arkansas. The pitcher played lights out. In seven innings he struck out nine, only allowed three hits, and allowed one run.

The offense continued to spark in the top of the third inning for the Razorbacks.

Chris Lanzilli added a single to bring in Stovall, which put Arkansas up 2-0.

In the same inning, Robert Moore doubled to score Lanzilli and Michael Turner, putting the hogs at 4-0 over Auburn.

In the next inning, Michael Turner put the Hogs up 6-0, with a 2 RBI double that brought in Stovall and Webb.

Not long after, the Hogs went up by two again. Lanzilli added a two-run homer to put Arkansas up 8-0.

The Razorbacks would hang on from there to defeat Auburn.