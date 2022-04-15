Razorbacks clinch series victory with 4-0 over LSU

Hagen Smith threw seven scoreless innings as Arkansas shut out its SEC West rivals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A stellar outing from Hagen Smith propelled No. 6 Arkansas to a series clinching win over No. 15 LSU on Friday night.

The freshman lefty tossed seven scoreless inning, struck out seven batters while only giving up on hit, and the Hogs shut out their rivals in a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Offensively, three home runs did the job for Arkansas, two of them coming in the third inning.

Zack Gregory broke the deadlock with solo homer in the third, and that was followed a few batters later by a two-run homer by Michael Turner to left field.

The home run was a part of a 3-4 day at the plate for Turner which also included a single and a double.

It's a good night to sit in left field pic.twitter.com/cTLtEhMxG8 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 15, 2022

Chris Lanzilli added a solo home run in the fifth to push the Arkansas lead to 4-0.

LSU had its best chance to get back in the game when it had the bases loaded in the 8th inning with two outs, but Evan Taylor was able to end the threat with getting LSU to fly out.