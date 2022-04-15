Razorbacks clinch series victory with 4-0 over LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A stellar outing from Hagen Smith propelled No. 6 Arkansas to a series clinching win over No. 15 LSU on Friday night.
The freshman lefty tossed seven scoreless inning, struck out seven batters while only giving up on hit, and the Hogs shut out their rivals in a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Offensively, three home runs did the job for Arkansas, two of them coming in the third inning.
Zack Gregory broke the deadlock with solo homer in the third, and that was followed a few batters later by a two-run homer by Michael Turner to left field.
The home run was a part of a 3-4 day at the plate for Turner which also included a single and a double.
Chris Lanzilli added a solo home run in the fifth to push the Arkansas lead to 4-0.
LSU had its best chance to get back in the game when it had the bases loaded in the 8th inning with two outs, but Evan Taylor was able to end the threat with getting LSU to fly out.
Arkansas will go for the sweep on Saturday, with first pitch slated for 2 p.m.