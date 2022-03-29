Razorbacks' offense explodes in later innings for 16-8 victory over Little Rock

#2 Arkansas trailed 6-0 in the third inning before storming back in emphatic fashion for the win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback baseball stormed back in emphatic fashion for a come from behind victory over Little Rock on Tuesday.

The Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two and a half innings, but #2 Arkansas rallied with 16 of the game's next 18 runs to secure the 16-8 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Robert Moore and Chris Lanzilli got the scoring started for the Hogs in the bottom of the third with RBI knocks to bring Arkansas to within 6-2.

The Diamond Hogs then trailed 7-2 before coming alive in the bottom of the fifth.

A Cayden Wallace solo homer sparked what would become a 9-0 scoring run over the fifth and sixth innings for Arkansas.