Razorbacks beat Nebraska 6-2 in must win game

The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to the Super Regionals after a 6-2 win over Nebraska with a great performance by Kevin Kopps.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The historical Hogs season was pushed to the brink Monday night. but it's not over yet.

Jaxon Wiggins got the start for Arkansas and in the second inning he allowed a solo home run to Luke Roskam. The Huskers would strike for a second run in the top of the third on a fielders choice groundout.

Kevin Kopps was the first man out of the Arkansas bullpen after throwing 74 pitches in Saturday's win over Nebraska.

Casey Opitz would help wake up the Razorback bats with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. The Hogs got two on with one out, but Goodheart and Wallace went down quietly to end the threat.

Robert Moore would hit the Hogs second home run of the night in the sixth inning to tie the game at two. The homer was Moore's team leading 14th of the season.

The super-human effort from Kopps continued, and the patience of the Arkansas offense finally paid off. Back to back to back walks loaded the bases in the 8th, and a wild pitch gave Arkansas the lead. Then, Charlie Welch, the pinch hit king, launched a no doubter into the Hog Pen to put Arkansas up 6-2.