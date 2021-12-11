12 Arkansas falls to Sooners in Tulsa

Oklahoma hands Hogs their first loss of the season

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday afternoon, the #12 Arkansas basketball team fell to Oklahoma, 88-66 in Tulsa. It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2017 and a preview of a future SEC rivalry.

The Hogs now sit at 9-1 on the season.

Oklahoma started the game on a 13-0 run forcing the Hogs to play comeback the entire first frame. The Sooners exposed the Razorback three point defense shooting 62% from beyond the arc.

Devo Davis led the team with eleven first half point and Arkansas was able to cut the deficit to six at the break. The Razorbacks shot just 43% from the field with seven first half turnovers.

The Razorbacks six point deficit would quickly turn back to double-digits in the second half. Sooner's Elijah Harkless was up to a team leading eleven points.

Every time Arkansas crept back into the game, the Sooners would throw the next punch. Oklahoma shot over 50% from three the whole way.

Despite a career high from Davis, Arkansas would drop its first game of the season, 88-66.