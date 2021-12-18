24 Arkansas upset by Hofstra in Little Rock, 89-81

Razorbacks drop their second straight game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a 9-0 start to the season, Arkansas men's basketball now is in the midst of a less pleasant streak.

The 24th-ranked Razorbacks fell to Hofstra 89-81 in Little Rock on Saturday, the Pride pulling off the upset to hand the Hogs their second straight loss.

Hogs drop this one. pic.twitter.com/UTDpwLeBZ3 — RADIO ONLY 7pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 19, 2021

Arkansas had been hoping to bounce back from its first loss of the season, an 88-66 defeat to Oklahoma last week in Tulsa.

Instead, many of the same issues that plagued the Hogs in that game resurfaced at Simmons Bank Arena.

Arkansas again got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing 40-32 at the break. The Hogs shot just 11-for-31 in the first 20 minutes, including going from 3-for-14 from the three-point line.

The Pride were able to shoot 48% from the field, and outscored the Hogs 44-26 for the game in points in the paint.

Former Hog big man Abayomi Iyiola had a good game against his former team, putting up a 18-point, 14-rebound double double.

JD Notae led the Hogs with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field, while Chris Lykes was the only other Razorbacks in double figures with 19 points. Both players ended up accumulating five personal fouls and fouling out.