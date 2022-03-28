5-star guard Anthony Black commits to Arkansas Basketball

Black joins Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh as the third 5-star for the Razorbacks in the 2022 class.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An already loaded 2022 recruiting class for Arkansas men's basketball just got that much better.

Anthony Black, a 5-star guard and McDonald's All-American out of Duncanville, Texas, committed today to Arkansas.

The 6-foot-7 five-star is rated as the No. 22 overall prospect and the No. 3 point guard in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Black joins Nick Smith Jr. (North Little Rock), and Jordan Walsh (Link Academy, MO) as the third 5-star in the Razorbacks 2022 recruiting class, and is the third McDonald's All-American in the class as well, alongside Smith Jr. and Walsh.

Arkansas currently has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle according to 247Sports.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.