Another day, another transfer portal commit for Arkansas men's basketball.
Thursday, the Razorbacks landed their fourth transfer of the cycle in Arizona State forward Jalen Graham. Graham took to Twitter to share the news.
The 6-foot-9 junior from Phoenix, Arizona was a 2nd team All Pac-12 selection last season after averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, while adding 0.9 blocks per contest.
Graham showed in his time in Tempe that he can get up and throw it down.
Graham joins the Hogs just a day after the team landed twin brothers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell from Rhode Island. Arkansas' first transfer commit of the cycle was forward Trevon Brazile from Missouri.
Height has been an emphasis in the transfer portal this time around for the Razorbacks, with all four commits standing at at least 6-foot-9, with Makhel Mitchell checking in at 6-footo-10.